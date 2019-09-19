Taddeo to visit Gunn library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a talk and book signing with New York Times best-selling author Lisa Taddeo Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.

Taddeo will discuss and sign copies of her book “Three Women.”

Over the past eight years, Taddeo, a journalist, has driven across the country six times to embed herself with ordinary women from different regions and backgrounds.

The result, “Three Women,” is a nonfiction portrait of erotic longing in today’s America, exposing the fragility, complexity, and inequality of female desire with unprecedented depth and emotional power.

Books will be available to purchase.

Taddeo, who received her MFA in fiction as the Saul Bellow Fellow from Boston University, is a two-time recipient of the Pushcart Prize.

Her fiction has been published in many publications and has been a frequent contributor to Esquire Magazine, New York Magazine, Elle Magazine, The New York Observer, Glamour Magazine and The Sun Magazine.

Her work has been included in Best American Sports Writing and Best American Political Writing.

She is the winner of the William Holodnok fiction prize and the winner of the 2017 Florence Engel Randall Award in fiction.

Taddeo and her family live in Litchfield.