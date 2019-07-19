Taddeo, Levitt to give book talk

The Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington will offer two book discussions and signings, and an additional book signing in the coming days.

Lisa Taddeo, journalist and author of the new book “Three Women,” will visit the store July 20 at 4 p.m. and Joel Levitt, author of “The Tree of Lives: A Journey through Genealogy,” July 28 at 2 p.m. at the 2 Green Hill Road shop.

Also, a book signing with Michael Limoli, author of the new book “Marina Svetlova: A Tribute,” will be held July 27 at 3 p.m.