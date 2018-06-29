Taco festival set for Saturday

The second annual Connecticut Taco Festival will be held Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at Harrybrooke Park off Still River Drive in New Milford.

The event, sponsored by Bacardi, will feature a variety of gourmet tacos from restaurants and food trucks in Connecticut.

Co-sponsors include BMW of Ridgefield, Sunshine Tent Rentals and Anthony Tomassi Photography.

Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/connecticut-taco-festival-tickets-43318211938

Food vendors include Angie’s Cocinita, Creamery Brooklyn Bison, El Coyote, Agave Mexican Restaurant, Papaya Mexican Grill, Chompers Food Truck, Flavors Food Truck, Salsa Fresca Food Truck, Samba’s Cuisine Food Truck, Sweet Harvest Food Truck and Greenhouse Tavern On The Go.

Dessert vendors will include Peachwave, Italian ice and kettle corn.

Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options will be available.

Guests wishing to purchase alcoholic beverages must show ID upon entering to prove they are 21 or older.