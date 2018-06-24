Taco festival on tap at Harrybrooke Park

The second annual Connecticut Taco Festival will be held June 30 from noon to 6 p.m. at Harrybrooke Park off Still River Drive in New Milford.

The event, sponsored by Bacardi, will feature a variety of gourmet tacos from restaurants and food trucks in Connecticut.

Co-sponsors include BMW of Ridgefield, Sunshine Tent Rentals and Anthony Tomassi Photography.

Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/connecticut-taco-festival-tickets-43318211938

Food vendors include Angie’s Cocinita, Creamery Brooklyn Bison, El Coyote, Agave Mexican Restaurant, Papaya Mexican Grill, Chompers Food Truck, Flavors Food Truck, Salsa Fresca Food Truck, Samba’s Cuisine Food Truck, Sweet Harvest Food Truck and Greenhouse Tavern On The Go.

Dessert vendors will include Peachwave, Italian ice and kettle corn.

Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options will be available.

Guests wishing to purchase alcoholic beverages must show ID upon entering to prove they are 21 or older.

Drinks will include tequila shots, frozen margaritas, frozen daiquiris, frozen pina coladas, mojitos, sangria, Mexican beer and more. Soda, juice and water will also be served.

Other offerings will include PhotoBox, featuring a photo booth; performances and live music, including Lucha Libre wrestling by WrestlePro of New Jersey and a mariachi band.

Local vendors will offer kids activities and products for shopping.

Connecticut’s Official Taco Eating Contest be held, with free registration at the Connecticut Taco Festival.

Registration is limited, so all interested participants are encouraged to arrive early.

The contest is for all ages; ages 16 and under require parental permission.

“Rhodacita,” a small pup from New Fairfield, was announced the winner of the Chihuahua Photo Contest.