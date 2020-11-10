Tack sale planned at HORSE

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold a three-day tack sale Nov. 20-22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit the organization’s rescues and to help with feed, veterinary and farrier costs.

Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required at the farm at 43 Wilbur Road.

The sale will feature an assortment of items, include new and lightly used saddles, both English and Western, bridles, various weight blankets, saddle pads, chaps, boots and helmets.

Discounts will be offered on certain saddles and blankets.

HORSE is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization established in 1981, that moved to its permanent home on Wilbur Road, Washington, in 1995.

Staffed by a team of volunteers, HORSE has saved over 700 horses and maintains an ongoing commitment to educating the public regarding horse care.

HORSE receives no town, state or federal funding. Funds are raised through memberships, sponsorships, charitable contributions and fundraising activities such as tack sales.