Tack sale on tap at HORSE

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold a two-day tack sale Oct. 26-27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit Babe and the organization’s other rescue horses.

The sale will feature new and lightly used saddles (both English, Western and bridle), various weight blankets, saddle pads, chaps, boots and helmets, as well as handmade jewelry by Amy, T-shirts and sweatshirts.

Discounts will be available for saddles sold at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.