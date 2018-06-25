Tablet maker Bak USA, Ethiopian ministry to sign agreement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tablet-maker Bak USA and officials from Ethiopia will hold a ceremonial signing of an agreement that's expected to help in the African country's efforts to improve water and sanitation services.

Buffalo-based Bak was chosen to provide 4,000 rugged tablets to the One Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH) National Programme.

Bak Vice President Christian Bak and Ethiopia's minister of water, irrigation and electricity will be among those participating in a ceremonial signing of the $2 million contract in Ethiopia on Tuesday.

One WaSH will use the Bak tablets to conduct field surveys in urban and rural areas throughout Ethiopia. The survey data will be used to strengthen delivery and sustainability, as well as help in efforts to reduce water and sanitation-related diseases.