TX-GOP-House-15-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the
Republican runoff primary for U.S. House District 15.
|TP
|PR
|DLCrz-H
|Krause
|Brooks
|6
|6
|12
|1
|Duval
|10
|10
|51
|5
|Guadalupe
|67
|67
|3,636
|1,550
|Hidalgo
|174
|174
|2,574
|513
|JimHogg
|6
|0
|5
|0
|Karnes
|16
|16
|316
|119
|LiveOak
|7
|7
|634
|122
|Wilson
|2
|1
|186
|28
|Totals
|288
|281
|7,414
|2,338
AP Elections 07-14-2020 22:43
