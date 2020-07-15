17 of 42 precincts - 40 percent

DeMerchant 3,324 - 53 percent

Lalani 2,932 - 47 percent

District 67

30 of 48 precincts - 63 percent

Adair 3,402 - 53 percent

Sanchez 2,968 - 47 percent

District 100

24 of 73 precincts - 33 percent

Birabil (i) 3,563 - 56 percent

Crockett 2,854 - 44 percent

District 119

41 of 82 precincts - 50 percent

Campos 3,239 - 56 percent

Ramos 2,565 - 44 percent

District 138

13 of 35 precincts - 37 percent

Bacy 2,790 - 79 percent

Pool 749 - 21 percent

District 142

28 of 66 precincts - 42 percent

Davis 3,402 - 48 percent

Dutton (i) 3,749 - 52 percent

District 148

23 of 23 precincts - 100 percent

Eastman (i) 3,092 - 50 percent

Shaw 3,098 - 50 percent

AP Elections 07-14-2020 19:43