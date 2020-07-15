https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/TX-Dem-StHou-Contested-15408655.php
TX-Dem-StHou-Contested
17 of 42 precincts - 40 percent
DeMerchant 3,324 - 53 percent
Lalani 2,932 - 47 percent
30 of 48 precincts - 63 percent
Adair 3,402 - 53 percent
Sanchez 2,968 - 47 percent
24 of 73 precincts - 33 percent
Birabil (i) 3,563 - 56 percent
Crockett 2,854 - 44 percent
41 of 82 precincts - 50 percent
Campos 3,239 - 56 percent
Ramos 2,565 - 44 percent
13 of 35 precincts - 37 percent
Bacy 2,790 - 79 percent
Pool 749 - 21 percent
28 of 66 precincts - 42 percent
Davis 3,402 - 48 percent
Dutton (i) 3,749 - 52 percent
23 of 23 precincts - 100 percent
Eastman (i) 3,092 - 50 percent
Shaw 3,098 - 50 percent
AP Elections 07-14-2020 19:43
