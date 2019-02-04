US Rep. Neal building case to subpoena Trump tax returns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal is moving ahead with plans to subpoena President Donald Trump's tax returns.

A spokesman for Neal said in an email Monday that the Massachusetts Democrat is in the process of consulting with lawyers from the U.S. House and the Joint Committee on Taxation "to determine the appropriate legal steps to go forward with this unprecedented request."

The spokesman also said "a strong case is being built" and Neal "will continue to conduct this process in a judicious, methodical and deliberative manner."

The comments come as billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer purchased television ads pressuring Neal to subpoena Trump's tax returns and vote to start impeachment hearings in the Democratic-controlled House.

Neal had earlier said he would seek Trump's taxes.