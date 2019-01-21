Syrian media: Blast hits Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media and a war monitoring group are reporting that an explosion has gone off in Syria's northeastern province of Hassakeh, inflicting casualties.

The state news agency SANA and the Kurdish Hawar news agency, based in northern Syria, say the blast was a suicide bombing that targeted a Syrian Kurdish checkpoint near the town of Shaddadeh.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the blast targeted a convoy of the U.S.-led coalition and U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters, adding that five people were killed in the blast. There was no immediate confirmation of that report.

Monday's attack came days after a suicide attack killed 16 people, including four Americans, in the northern town of Manbij in Syria.