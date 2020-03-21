Syracuse's Hughes, top ACC scorer, to enter NBA draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes is entering the NBA draft.

Hughes, who led the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring, made the announcement Saturday on Instagram.

“I want to thank my family, close friends, teammates throughout the years, and coaching staff for supporting me throughout my basketball career," Hughes wrote. “I cannot thank the Syracuse community and fans for embracing me and making me feel welcomed and comfortable. You guys believed in me from the jump and I will be forever thankful for that. ... I would personally like to thank Coach Boeheim for believing in me. ... I will always BLEED ORANGE.”

Hughes, who has one year of eligibility remaining, averaged 19 points, five rebounds, and ranked second on the Orange in assists with 109 (3.4 per game). Syracuse finished 18-14 in his second year as a starter after transferring from East Carolina.

Reserve guard Brycen Goodine transferred to Providence after the season and walk-on Brendan Paul also announced he was transferring. Guards Howard Washington and Jalen Carey also are candidates to leave.

