Swim Across America event on tap

New Milford High School junior Raj Kandhari will hold the second Swim Across America event June 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the pool at Canterbury School on Aspetuck Avenue.

Swimmers of all ages are welcome, as are lifeguards, volunteers and sponsors.

Eight lanes will be available for swimmers, with various swimming styles - such as laps, leisure and more - in each one.

Proceeds from the Swim Team 6 Fight Against Cancer event will benefit the Pediatric Medical Center Emergency Unit of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Swim Across America, which funds cancer research.

Swimmers will be encouraged to raise funds for the cause.

Gifts, sandwiches, snacks and drinks will be provided at the event.

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass is expected to be in attendance.

Registration is $5 at the door.

For information, to donate or to participate, visit www.swimacrossamerica.org/swim6.

Last year’s event raised more than $3,700 for cancer research and clinical trials.