Spectrum/New Milford Girl Scout Troop 40270 hosted the annual Sweetheart Dance at New Milford High School Feb. 22, 2020.The event featured formal photos, a silent auction, dancing, refreshments and more. It doesn't take too until corsages come off.
Spectrum/New Milford Girl Scout Troop 40270 hosted the annual Sweetheart Dance at New Milford High School Feb. 22, 2020.The event featured formal photos, a silent auction, dancing, refreshments and more. It
Spectrum/New Milford Girl Scout Troop 40270 hosted the annual Sweetheart Dance at New Milford High School Feb. 22, 2020.The event featured formal photos, a silent auction, dancing, refreshments and more. It doesn't take too until corsages come off.
Spectrum/New Milford Girl Scout Troop 40270 hosted the annual Sweetheart Dance at New Milford High School Feb. 22, 2020.The event featured formal photos, a silent auction, dancing, refreshments and more. It