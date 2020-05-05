Suspect in terrorizing of neighbor accused of his killing

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A man who had been arrested on suspicion of terrorizing a neighbor in Oakland was accused of killing the man after a judge released him from jail, authorities said.

Jamal Thomas, 43, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of his ex-neighbor Miles Armstead, 44, who was doing yard work when he was shot Friday.

Thomas had been previously arrested in connection with making “terrorist threats” toward Armstead, Sgt. Ray Kelly, a spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Thomas had been released on his own recognizance on Feb. 28, said Kelly, who did not know why the judge made the decision.

Teresa Drenick of the Alameda County district attorney’s office said prosecutors opposed the release of Thomas.

“The judge released him over our strenuous objections," she said.

Drenick also didn’t know why the judge ordered his release. She pointed out Thomas was released before the state’s Judicial Council used emergency powers in mid-April to set bail at zero in misdemeanor and low-level felony cases to prevent the spread of coronavirus in crowded jails.

On April 6, Thomas threw a brick at Armstead, narrowly missing him, Kelly said. Oakland police issued an arrest warrant but Thomas was not arrested until after Armstead was killed.

Armstead moved into the neighborhood sometime last year. Thomas had lived in the house next door to Armstead’s home for more than 20 years before he and his family moved away recently, neighbor Louella Robinson told the newspaper.

Armstead boarded up his windows after rocks broke the glass. He, too, had recently moved his family out because of safety concerns, Robinson said.

Neighbors were shocked and saddened when they found out Thomas was a suspect, she said.

“(Thomas) was a good kid, coming up and everything — that’s why everybody’s kind of in a state of shock” that he is accused of the homicide, Robinson said. “We (are) still kind of wondering what happened between them two.”