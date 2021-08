BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A former truck driver who authorities say is linked by DNA to the slayings of four women at truck stops in Ohio and Illinois is not competent to stand trial in a 1996 killing, a judge has ruled.

Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger ruled Monday that Samuel Legg III is incapable of assisting in his own defense and will continue to be held in a psychiatric facility. Authorities have said that Legg has a history of mental illness.