SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — One of three suspects in a shooting at a New Year's party in Sioux City has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Christopher Morales, 19, of Sioux City, entered a written plea Monday in the death of killing of Mia Kritis, 18, and injuring three others. Prosecutors allege Morales and the other suspects forced someone into the house where people were attending a party and then fired 27 shots into the house.