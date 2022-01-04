Suspect in South Africa's Parliament fire appears in court ANDREW MELDRUM, Associated Press Jan. 4, 2022 Updated: Jan. 4, 2022 5:59 a.m.
1 of15 Zandile Mafe appears in the magistrates court in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 charged with two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts. The State has been granted a seven-day postponement in the case against Mafe after he was arrested in connection with the fire that's destroyed parts of Parliament. Nardus Engelbrecht/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on the scene after a major blaze tore through the precinct a day earlier. Nardus Engelbrecht/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
7 of15 Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on the scene after a major blaze tore through the precinct a day earlier. Nardus Engelbrecht/AP Show More Show Less
10 of15 This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows the destroyed roof at the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firefighters are still working at the Parliament complex Monday after a major blaze tore through the precinct Sunday. (Bruce Sutherland/City of Cape Town via AP) Bruce Sutherland/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Firefighters, atop a hoist, fight the re-ignited fire at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022. Firefighters are again on the scene after a major blaze tore through the precinct a day earlier. Nardus Engelbrecht/AP Show More Show Less
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The man suspected of starting the fire that gutted South Africa's parliament buildings appeared in court Tuesday and will remain in custody pending a bail hearing.
Zandile Christmas Mafe faces several charges including arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts, which restricts access to government buildings, according to the local Eye Witness News website.