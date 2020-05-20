Suspect in Iowa City homicide arrested in Minneapolis

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man wanted in the shooting death of an Iowa City man in April has been arrested in Minneapolis, according to Iowa City police.

Patrick Bland, 32, of Rockford, Illinois, was arrested Monday in Minneapolis on a first-degree murder warrant in the April 20 death of 21-year-old Kejuan Winters, who was shot several times at an Iowa City apartment.

Durojaiya A. Rosa, 22, of Iowa City, and Reginald Little, 44, also have been charged with first-degree murder in Winters' death.

Investigators said Rosa and Little planned to rob Winters but didn't intend to kill him, according to court records.

Police said Bland also was present for the robbery and was the “principal” in the fatal shooting, The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported.

A fourth person has been charged with helping Little escape. Little was arrested in Texas and is awaiting extradition.