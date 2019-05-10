Survive the Drive on tap at library

The Auto Body Association of Connecticut, Survive the Drive will present its distracted driving presentation May 14 at 6:30 p.m. at New Milford Public Library.

Survive the Drive is the longest running multi-media program of its kind.

It is a not-for-profit organization that uses physics based approach to reach out to drivers to discuss risk awareness, driver consciousness and accident/ injury prevention in a motor vehicle.

Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death among people aged between 15 and 29 years, reported by the World Health Organization.

Distracted driving is the number one cause of fatality among the nation’s teens.

This is a teen driver safety and automotive violence protection program for high school and the community.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191, ext. 2 or visit newmilfordlibrary.org.