Survey: Indiana, Minnesota lead clean energy job growth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A new survey says Indiana and Minnesota had the Midwest's biggest growth in clean energy jobs last year.

The fourth annual Clean Jobs Midwest survey found that Indiana's clean energy jobs grew by 4.7% last year, tying it with Minnesota.

The survey by the nonprofit Clean Energy Trust and the business and investor group Environmental Entrepreneurs shows that Indiana residents held 86,900 clean energy jobs in 2018. That's the fourth-largest state total among a dozen states in the Midwest.

The Journal Gazette reports that Indiana's clean energy jobs accounted for 2.5% of the state's workforce. That's the biggest share among Midwestern states.

Micaela Preskill with Environmental Entrepreneurs says Indiana's employment in advanced transportation manufacturing, including electric vehicles, grew by 18.3% last year. The segment employs about 17,100 people.

