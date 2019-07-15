Suresha introduced at WorldPride NYC

New Milford resident Ron Suresha was among those recently introduced on stage as part of the opening ceremony for World Pride New York City.

New Milford resident Ron Suresha was among those recently introduced on stage as part of the opening ceremony for WorldPride New York City 2019.

The event, held at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., featured presentations with Whoopi Goldberg, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Chaka Khan, Ciara, Daya, Todrick Hall and others.

Suresha was included as a longtime bisexual activist, author of three books on bisexual men, and as a board member of BiNetUSA, the nation's largest bisexuality activist organization.

The opening ceremony included Sara Ramirez singing of “Over the Rainbow,” during which time 13 guests, including Suresha, were introduced on stage — and shown on a large screen with their name and identifier.

“I was incredibly honored to be included in this group of sexuality activists and advocates,” Suresha said.

A few days later, Suresha was the driver for the car for Bi+ contingency in the parade.

Suresha and his husband, Rocco, have lived in New Milford for about eight years.