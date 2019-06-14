Supreme Court won't put amendments challenge in fast lane

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Litigation challenging whether two constitutional amendments should be voided despite voter approval won't take the express lane to North Carolina's highest court.

Justices on the North Carolina Supreme Court said this week that they won't hear the state NAACP's lawsuit before the state Court of Appeals does.

A trial court judge in February threw out amendments that voters approved mandating photo voter identification and lower caps on income tax rates. The judge agreed with NAACP arguments that the 2018 legislature had been "illegally constituted" through gerrymandered districts and thus lacked power to put the amendment referendums on the ballot.

The Court of Appeals already has prevented the Wake County judge's ruling from being implemented while it's on appeal.