Supreme Court tosses $315 million award in USS Cole lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is throwing out a nearly $315 million judgment against Sudan stemming from the USS Cole bombing.

The high court on Tuesday said that Sudan hadn't properly been notified of the lawsuit. The justices said notice of the lawsuit should have been mailed to Sudan's foreign ministry in the country's capital, Khartoum. The notice was instead mailed to Sudan's embassy in Washington.

The lawsuit the justices ruled in involves sailors who were injured in the 2000 bombing of the Cole in Yemen. Sailors and their spouses sued Sudan in a U.S. court, arguing the African nation had provided support to al-Qaida, which claimed responsibility for the Cole attack. A total of 17 sailors died when the ship was struck by a bomb-laden boat. Dozens of others were injured.