Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. less
Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, the court says. She was 87.
Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court says.