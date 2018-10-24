Supports Sue Hatfield for Attorney General

To the Editor:

I first met Sue Hatfield on Sept. 15, 2018, when she came to Kent and attended the Kent Republican Town Committee’s pig roast.

I was impressed with her credentials as a state prosecutor since 2005 with the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Susan has prosecuted criminal cases of human trafficking, sexual assault and home invasion. Susan has taken a leave of absence from her position as a state prosecutor as she campaigns around the state.

As a former Connecticut State Police Detective assigned to the Western District Major Crime Squad and Litchfield County Sheriff from 1991 to 1996, I am totally convinced that she has the stamina, integrity and determination to make an outstanding Attorney General.

Also, as someone who has had first-hand experience working with the criminal justice system, Susan Hatfield knows it thoroughly and deserves our vote for Attorney General on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Andrew C.Ocif

Kent