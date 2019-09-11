Supports Gager for selectperson in Washington

To the Editor:

The Board of Selectmen is the most vital entity of governance in a town like Washington and it’s imperative that good people fill the seats.

I’ve been fortunate over the years to have worked with Sarah Gager on an academic level and I can’t say enough good things about her: she’s smart, caring, reliable, and knows how to solve problems and get things done.

Sarah has also proved herself by selflessly serving her community in many important ways. She will be a perfect fit as a member of the board of selectmen.

I will add that Sarah and I are not members of the same political party.

But political parties don’t run towns effectively — good people do that.

That’s why I have no reservations about endorsing my friend, Sarah.

Don Lowe

First Selectman

Sherman