  • Descendants of Emily Hopson, a dedicated Kent Memorial Library volunteer and town doyenne, visiting from out of state, hosted a lemonade stand on Main Street during Kent's recent Sidewalk Festival. Lucas, Martin, Isabel, Sophie and Kayla donated $52 to the library. Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Memorial Library / The News-Times Contributed

    Descendants of Emily Hopson, a dedicated Kent Memorial Library volunteer and town doyenne, visiting from out of state, hosted a lemonade stand on Main Street during Kent's recent Sidewalk Festival. Lucas, Martin, Isabel, Sophie and Kayla donated $52 to the library.

    less

    Descendants of Emily Hopson, a dedicated Kent Memorial Library volunteer and town doyenne, visiting from out of state, hosted a lemonade stand on Main Street during Kent's recent Sidewalk Festival. Lucas,

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Memorial Library
Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Memorial Library
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Descendants of Emily Hopson, a dedicated Kent Memorial Library volunteer and town doyenne, visiting from out of state, hosted a lemonade stand on Main Street during Kent's recent Sidewalk Festival. Lucas, Martin, Isabel, Sophie and Kayla donated $52 to the library.

less

Descendants of Emily Hopson, a dedicated Kent Memorial Library volunteer and town doyenne, visiting from out of state, hosted a lemonade stand on Main Street during Kent's recent Sidewalk Festival. Lucas,

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Memorial Library

Descendants of Emily Hopson, a dedicated Kent Memorial Library volunteer and town doyenne, visiting from out of state, hosted a lemonade stand on Main Street during Kent's recent Sidewalk Festival. Lucas, Martin, Isabel, Sophie and Kayla donated $52 to the library.