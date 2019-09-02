Descendants of Emily Hopson, a dedicated Kent Memorial Library volunteer and town doyenne, visiting from out of state, hosted a lemonade stand on Main Street during Kent's recent Sidewalk Festival. Lucas, Martin, Isabel, Sophie and Kayla donated $52 to the library.
