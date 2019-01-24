Supporters of Equal Rights Amendment try again in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Supporters of an Equal Rights Amendment are trying again to move their cause forward in the Minnesota Legislature.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the vestige of 1970s activism will be up for a hearing Thursday in a House committee. One bill would ask voters to decide in November 2020 whether to add the ERA to the Minnesota Constitution.

A second would ask Congress to extend the deadline for ratification of a national ERA.

Rep. Rena Moran, a St. Paul Democrat sponsoring one of the bills, says it's important to embed gender equity in the state and national constitutions.

The bills went nowhere last year, but supporters are hoping Democrats' takeover of the House improves their chances.

