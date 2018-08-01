Support helps make grad party a ‘success’

To the Editor:

The New Milford Graduation Party Committee would like to sincerely thank all the volunteers and sponsors that made this year’s 24th annual senior graduation party a great success.

Without the support of volunteer time, donated items and company donations the senior party could not achieve its continued level of success.

We wish to thank the following companies who donated to us this year: Nutek Aerospace, Michael Terry, Modern Plumbing, Kimberly-Clark, Three Brothers Restaurant, New Milford Fitness & Aquatics Club, All American Waste, Conway Hardwood, Cramer Anderson LLP, Ship Shape Cleaners, Durco Manufacturing, Candlewood Animal Hospital, Clayton’s Mercantile, Mullen Family Denistry, Aspetuck Animal Hospital, Northville Volunteer Fire Department, Levine Auto, David Lynch DDS, Fire Control Service and O’Keiff Orthodontics

Also, Cecilia Buck Taylor, Housatonic Valley Insurance, Grabel Business Services, Dollrbills Bowling, Westport Playhouse, Modzelewski Autobody Works, White Horse Country Pub, Sun Beach Tans, My Eye Doctor, Theatreworks, Ski Sundown, Warner Theatre, Sherman Playhouse, Norbert E. Mitchell Company, Mohawk Mountain, Robertson’s Jewelers, Candlewood Valley Pediatrics, Cutting Crew, Dental Associates, En Vogue, Joe’s Salon & Spa, TJ Maxx, Sharoan’s Hair Salon, Bicycle Center and Bellagamba Flooring.

Also, Yardgoats Baseball, City Carting & Recycling, McDonald’s, Voorhees Family, Vineyard Vines, D. Scalise, the Volansky Family, the Heidi M., Buser family, O’Connors Public House, Carvel, Pronto Pizza, Chik-Fil-A, Holiday Pizza, The Cookhouse, Northville Market, American Pie, Brickhouse Pizza, Dunkin’ Donuts near the high school, Affordable Automotive, All Aboard, Bravo, Upper Crust, 1st And 10, Classic Liquors, Ingersoll Auto Of Danbury and Sherman IGA.

Dennis Duffany

Treasurer

The New Milford Graduation Party Committee