Support groups available via Zoom

New Milford Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice has announced it is offering three support groups via Zoom.

In addition, a new six-week COVID-19 grief support group kicked off May 7from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The groups are open to all individuals, regardless of residency.

A caregivers support group is held the first and third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

A Living Without a Partner bereavement support group is offered the send and fourth Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

A Remembrances bereavement support group is held the first and third Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

For more information and registration, call 860-354-2216 or email cvlasto@newmilfordvna.org.