Superstars and fireworks will take Las Vegas into 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are expected to ring in the New Year across Las Vegas. They'll watch fireworks launched from the top of some of the city's casino-resorts, attend superstar performances and participate in a celebratory midnight toast.

Officials expect more than 300,000 people to gather on the Las Vegas Strip for a celebration anchored by an 8-minute firework show. Thousands more will convene in the area's downtown entertainment district for live music.

Acts including Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Gwen Stefani will keep celebrants entertained at venues around Sin City.

Federal agents and local police officers will be out in force, including inside most major hotels on the Strip.

The agency responsible for promoting Las Vegas expects 318,000 people will travel to Las Vegas for the holiday.