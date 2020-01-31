Super Bowl tailgate party set in Washington

The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens in Washington will host a town-wide indoor/outdoor Super Bowl tailgate party at the park Sunday.

Festivities will start at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets, chairs, beverages and coolers.

Stadium-style favorites including hot dogs, sausage, fresh-made grinders, and hand-cut fries from the five-star rated Firehouse Grill food truck that will be on-site for the game.

Three 150-inch screens will be available on which to view the game.

Admission is free.

The event is co-sponsored by Barbara Bouyea of Bouyea & Associates.

“We have an amazing game on Feb. 2 between the explosive offense of Kansas City and the defiant defense of San Francisco,” said Bouyea, a founding member of the park and chair of the programming committee.

“The location, size, and layout of the Judy Black Park make it ideal for an indoor/outdoor tailgate,” said Pels Mathews, vice president of the Washington Park Foundation.