Sununu vetoes minimum wage bill for New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill that would have re-established and raised New Hampshire's minimum wage, it would have had a detrimental effect on workers.

The state currently relies on the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, the lowest in New England. The Legislature's bill would have set it at $10 per hour in 2020 and $12 per hour in 2022.

Sununu said according to studies, other states and cities that have artificially raised the minimum wage have seen take-home pay decline because minimum wage workers have their hours cut or their jobs eliminated.

The National Federation of Independent Business in New Hampshire supported Sununu, saying many small businesses can't afford the increased labor costs.

Rep. Brian Sullivan, D-Grantham, said it's impossible for a couple to live on two 40-hour jobs at $7.25 per hour.