Summer reading programs on tap

Gunn Memorial Library is offering a variety of Tuesday evening programs in the junior library as part of its summer reading program.

Offerings will include “School of Rock” (PG-13) movie night Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. and an ice cream social Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.