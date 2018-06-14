Summer programs on tap at Gunnery

The Gunnery in Washington has announced it will offer rowing, field hockey and soccer camps this summer, as well as play host to the Litchfield Jazz Camp for the first time this July.

A three-week rowing camp will be offered for rowers of all skill levels June 24-29, July 8-13 and July 15-20.

The program will introduce young athletes to the sport of rowing, help intermediate rowers to improve their skills and assist advanced rowers in refining their training and technique to improve performance.

The program is open to boys and girls entering grades 7-12 with day and overnight options available.

To register, visit https://www.gunnery.org/page/camps/rowing-camp.

Litchfield Jazz Camp will offer students the opportunity to enroll for one or more sessions July 1-6, July 8-13, July 15-20 and July 22 -27.

Founded in 1997 by Litchfield Performing Arts, the Litchfield Jazz Camp is a charitable organization dedicated to changing lives through music.

The camp accepts all students age 12 years and older, from beginners to advanced musicians.

Students are taught in skill-based combos and participate in jazz and theory/composition workshops, master classes, jam sessions, evening activities and concerts.

Day and residential options are available.

Campers may attend and perform at the annual Litchfield Jazz Festival, which will be held July 28-29 at the fairgrounds in Goshen.

Registration is available at https://litchfieldjazzcamp.com/camp-registration/.

Dutch Total Soccer will host a full-day camp with day and residential options for boys and girls ages 9-16 Aug. 5-10.

The camps is led by Dutch Total Soccer staff, all of whom have KNVB and UEFA licenses.

For more information and registration, visit http://www.dtsnewjersey.com/gunneryovernightcamp/.

Field hockey camp will be held Aug. 13-17.

The day program will offer middle and high school players a wide variety of training under the instruction of an experienced and dedicated coaching staff.

he curriculum features the latest stick work, passing, offensive and defensive techniques, and goalkeeper training.

Daily scrimmages will provide players with the opportunity to compete and improve their game.

The program is open to girls entering grades 7-12.

For information and registration, visit https://www.gunnery.org/Page/Camps/Field-Hockey-Camp.

The school is located at 22 Kirby Road.

For information, call 860-868-7334.