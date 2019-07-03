Summer kick off

Cameron Gregory of New Milford, 3 1/2, gives his all blowing bubbles, one of the many child-friendly activities.

The summer monthly Third Thursdays block parties kicked off last month. The first block party, which was, due to inclement weather, held the next day, June 21, attracted a healthy crowd. Festivities included games, sidewalk sales and live music by The Mighty Ploughboys on Bank Street. Future block parties will be held July 15 and Aug. 15 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., each with a rain date of the following Friday. Games and sidewalk sales will again be offered, and live music will be offered by Those Guys will be offered July 20 Nashville Drive Aug. 15. Also, special guests will include the Village Center for the Arts, Kimberly Farms, Rita’s Italian Ice, The Cue (BBQ), balloon twisters and henna artists. For more photographs, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com