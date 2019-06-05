Summer camps slated at VCA

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford has announced its summer camp programs offerings.

An acrylic summer camp for children ages 7 to 14 will be held the week of June 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The cost is $395 for the week, which includes all supplies.

An outer space half-day camp for children ages 3 to 6 will be offered June 24-28 from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The cost is $195 for the week, which includes supplies.

Children ages 10 and older are invited to concepts in drawing camps June 24-28 and July 1-5 from 1 to 4 p.m. each day. Kari Del Vecchio will lead the camp, which will focus on drawing with mixed media. The cost is $225 per week.

Youth ages 8 to 13 are invited to attend a video game creation camp July 1-5 and July 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Joe Guiseppi will lead the camps, which will explore the art and gameplay of old-school video games, from Atari classics to Nintendo hits, and from PC favorites to modern gaming consoles. The cost is $375 per week.

For more information and RSVP, call the 12 Main St. center at 860-354-4318.