Summer Stroll slated in New Preston

The Village of New Preston will hold its annual Summer Stroll July 7 from 1 to 4 p.m., with a village-wide effort to raise money to send children to the ASAP summer camp.

Participating businesses will donate a percentage of their sales on that day to pay tuition to ASAP summer camp for children in need.

At ASAP camp, now in its 18th year, offers a comprehensive art experience led by professional artists, daily adventures include visual arts, dance, drama, music, creative writing, yoga, pottery and outdoor activities.

Representatives from the camp, along with several children, will be on hand during the stroll to talk about the camp experience.

The stroll will feature shopping, special refreshments served, raffles, music, art and more.