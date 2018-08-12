‘Summer Garden Abundance’ on tap

Steep Rock’s Association’s Judea Garden will present “Summer Garden Abundance: What to do with all those Veggies and Herbs,” Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. in Washington.

The program, which is part of a series of events celebrating the garden’s 10th season of growing and giving, will be held at Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road.

Ann Hodgman, acclaimed cookbook author, and Robin Hirschfield, owner of New Preston Provisions, will share some of their favorite affordable, end of summer recipes which will give participants some fresh perspective on what to do with all of those veggies and herbs still growing in the garden.

For more information and registration, call 860-868-7586.