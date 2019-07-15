Sumatran plant opens another stinky flower

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lauritzen Gardens says the putrid stench emanating from its Omaha grounds is coming from another bloom of a Sumatran plant.

The titan arum is known scientifically as Amorphophallus titanum. It began to open up after its bloom cycle began 18 days ago. The garden staffers have dubbed the rare flower "The Amazing Stinko" because of its foul odor.

The flower last bloomed in 2017.

Gardens spokeswoman Sarah Hankin described the plant's big stink is intended to attract pollinators that like smelly, dead things.

The plant will be on display starting at 9 a.m. Monday. The bloom usually lasts just one or two days.