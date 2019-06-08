Sullivan wants new icebreaker to spend time in Arctic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska's junior U.S. senator would like the next heavy ice breaker built for the Coast Guard to put more focus on Arctic waters.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports the Coast Guard is expected to take possession of another icebreaker within five years.

Sen. Dan Sullivan says the country's only heavy ice breaker, the 43 year-old Polar Star, is focused now on Antarctica and not the country's own waters.

The Alaska Republican says policies directing Antarctic support from the Coast Guard are ones he hopes to change.

The Polar Star breaks ice and escorts supply vessels to the National Science Foundation's McMurdo Station research center in Antarctica.

National Science Foundation spokesman Peter West says foundation officials anticipate the new icebreaker will take over the Polar Star's Antarctic research duties.