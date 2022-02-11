Suit: South Carolina GOP chose 'worst' map for Black voters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Civil rights groups have added several congressional districts to a lawsuit over “racially gerrymandered” redistricting maps, accusing South Carolina Republican lawmakers in an amended lawsuit filed Thursday of unconstitutionally redrawing lines so as to disadvantage Black voters.
New maps for areas including the 1st, 2nd and 5th Congressional Districts are based on state bills that “represent the Legislature’s intent to use race to maintain political power by unnecessarily packing Black South Carolinians into certain districts and cracking Black voters in other districts,” according to the amended complaint from filed by the South Carolina chapter of the NAACP.