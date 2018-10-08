Suit: Man wrongly fired for unloaded gun in personal vehicle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man claims his former employer violated his Second Amendment rights by forcing him to resign over an unloaded handgun in his personal vehicle.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that 57-year-old Reginald McManes is seeking unspecified damages against the city of Portsmouth. McManes worked for the city's Department of Public Works.

McManes claims Portsmouth's human resources director told him she received a complaint that McManes had brought a gun to the workplace. He said he was later told he could resign or be fired.

McManes said he had a valid concealed carry permit and kept the unloaded gun in the glove compartment of his locked pickup on a public street.

City Attorney Solomon Ashby declined to comment because the litigation is ongoing as well as an employment matter.

