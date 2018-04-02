Suicide prevention funds restored by Wyoming Legislature

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Legislature has restored $1.5 million in funding for suicide prevention services across the state.

Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti says the agency is working on the details for distributing the money to county governments for prevention activities.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that suicide prevention and awareness proponents welcome the move during the past legislative session, but say there's a lot of work to address the suicide problem in Wyoming.

The national ranking has varied, but Wyoming is consistently in the top five states for suicide rates. There were 144 deaths by suicide in 2017, a rate of 25.2 per 100,000 people. That compares to a national rate of 13.4. It is the sixth leading cause of death overall in the Cowboy State.

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com