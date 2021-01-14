Sudanese protesters rally, demand detention centers closed

CAIRO (AP) — Dozens of Sudanese rallied in the capital, Khartoum, on Thursday to demand the closure of illegal detention centers following the alleged torturing and killing of a man by a paramilitary force whose members once formed the backbone of a militia accused of war crimes in Darfur.
The death of Bahaa el-Din Nouri, snatched last month while sitting at a coffee shop last month, has reignited debate over the mandate of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, which activists have long held responsible for several human rights violations.