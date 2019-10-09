Suburban official accused of anti-Islamic social media posts

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Muslim rights and advocacy groups in Massachusetts have accused a suburban Boston city councilor of anti-Islamic social media posts.

Revere city councilor George Rotondo Jr insisted late Tuesday his online posts "are not what they are being called" and said the allegations were "totally politically motivated."

Jetpac, a political action committee that supports Muslim candidates for public office, and the local chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations are calling for an investigation of Rotondo's posts.

The two groups want to know if Rotondo is using city resources to promote what they say is an Islamophobic and anti-immigrant agenda.

The posts include links to articles from discredited anti-Muslim groups such as Jihad Watch and a YouTube video that describes Portland, Maine, as "overrun" by migrants from Africa.