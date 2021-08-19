Skip to main content
Suburban Omaha district quarantines class because of virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A suburban Omaha school district is requiring an entire elementary class to quarantine at home to limit the spread of COVID-19 after a cluster of virus cases was found among the students.

The Millard school district will keep the classroom at Montclair Elementary School closed for seven days because three students tested positive for COVID-19 and health officials believe the virus was spreading in the class, district spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman said. Officials believe two other students in the class may also have COVID-19.

While the class is quarantining, lessons will be taught remotely via video conference. Students will be allowed to return to school after seven days of quarantine if they test negative for the virus on the fifth day. If they aren’t tested, children can return to class after the 10th day.

The class quarantine could be a model for how the district will respond to future clusters of COVID-19. Millard started the school year a week ago without requiring masks for students.

As of midday Wednesday, the district was reporting 52 active COVID-19 cases out of its roughly 23,000 students. Fourteen of the district’s 25 elementary schools reported between one and four cases of the illness.

Across the state over the past two weeks, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen from 282.29 new cases per day on Aug. 3 to 469.57 new cases per day on Tuesday.