CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man is scheduled to plead guilty next month to a misdemeanor charge of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to federal court records.

The misdemeanor count of “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building” against Mark Kulas Jr., 27, of Lake Forest, was made public Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, the Chicago Tribune reported.