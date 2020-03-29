Submissions sought for photo contest

The Kent Chamber of Commerce is playing host to a photo contest.

Residents and visitors, professional and amateur photographers alike, are invited to submit photographs of Kent that capture the essence of the town and highlight the best of what Kent has to offer.

Submissions will be accepted through July 25.

Entries will then be judged and the winners will be announced and displayed during the Kent Sidewalk Festival the first weekend in August.

Prizes will be gift certificates to Kent restaurants.

First prize in each category will be a $100 gift certificate and second prize in each category will be a $50 gift certificate.

The five categories are scenery, downtown, fun in Kent, hidden gems and child’s eye view.

High resolution photo entries may be sent to photocontest@kentct.com .

The selected category should be included in the subject line of the email.

Individuals who will submit more than one entry for multiple categories are asked to send one email per entry per category.

All photographers who submit entries must agree to allow the Kent Chamber of Commerce to use the submitted photos in print and digital promotional materials.

Photographers will be credited with every photo used.

There is no limit to the number of entries per person.